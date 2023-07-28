Haines City man wins $15 million from scratch-off

A Haines City man purchased a Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme Scratch-Off ticket for $30 from a gas station and won millions.

Roberto Lamboy, Jr, 40, purchased his winning ticket from a Race Trac located at 2001 West Vine Street in Kissimmee.

Lamboy chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $13,200,000, according to the Florida Lottery.

Roberto Lamboy Jr. won $15 million from a $30 scratch-off. Courtesy: Florida Lottery

The Race Trac will receive a $30,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme Scratch-Off game launched in February 2021 and features four top prizes of $15 million. The game also features 24 prizes of $1 million.

The overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.59.

The Florida Lottery says Scratch-Off games have generated more than $17.77 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) since they started.