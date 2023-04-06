Haines City Police Department gets newly donated protective gear for K9 unit

As the Haines City Police Department grows, it’s adding new protective gear for its K9 unit on the front lines. The department received a donation of bulletproof and stab-proof vests for dogs in the unit.

"The K9 officers are usually the ones the cops call when they need help, because they’re looking for somebody bad," HCPD Sergeant David Heptinstall said. "So the saying is, ‘K9 leads the way.’"

Police say there are four K9s on the force, and each one will have its own vest.

Haines City Police Department K9 wearing a new bulletproof vest.

"Pretty much, when they get ready for work, they come with their fur coat on, and they go home with their fur coat on," Haines City Police Chief Greg Goreck said.

The vests were donated by the organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and the costs were fully covered. Police say donors from around the country have contributed to the organization, making it possible to provide gear, equipment and other necessities for law enforcement agencies nationwide.

Like officers, Chief Goreck says these vests will now provide a crucial layer of protection for their K9s.

"They are put in so many situations where they can be harmed or even killed, that any protection we can afford them, we wanted to do that," he said.

Chief Goreck says each vest can cost as much as several thousand dollars. He hopes to continue growing the K-9 unit and the entire department, and says he hopes they’ll be able to outfit future K9s with the same gear.

Haines City Police Department K9 plays with handler while wearing bulletproof vest.

Heptinstall says their K9s are often the ones running into a danger zone even before officers.

"Our K9s the ones, we use them as equipment," Heptinstall said. "A forced multiplier to go out and protect our guys, so it’s only right that we try to protect them as well the best we can. Whether it’s with the bullet-resistant vests or stab resistant vests."

Heptinstall says the protection of their K9s is paramount and can even be lifesaving.

Haines City K9 and partner walk together.

"It definitely gives us a little bit more peace of mind that our dogs are going to be protected when we send them into those situations that most officers don’t want to go in to begin with," Heptinstall said. "But we send them into it to let them figure out, hey, is there somebody in there that’s waiting to ambush us?"

Police say they’re also applying through Vested Interest in K9s Inc. for emergency kits and Narcan, specifically for their K-9s.