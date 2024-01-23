Hardee County man shoots at deputies after threatening to kill woman at homeless camp

article

A suspect who threatened to kill a woman was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon for shooting at Hardee County deputies.

The Hardee County Sheriff's Office said the man was involved in a domestic dispute with a woman at a homeless camp on Heard Bridge Road in Wauchula. Deputies said he threatened to kill her if she called law enforcement.

After the incident, the suspect went back into a tent and the woman took off and called 911, according to officials.

When deputies arrived at the homeless camp, the suspect came out of the tent and shot at them, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities confirmed no one was hurt in the shooting, and the suspect is in custody.

Hardee County deputies said they will have the area closed off for at least two to four hours while they investigate.