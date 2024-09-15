HCC showcasing rare collection of Florida-themed art during free exhibit

In the art world, getting the chance to see a rare collection of Florida-themed art all in one place is a big deal.

Hillsborough Community College is not only showcasing the Vickers Collection, they are doing it for free.

"The Vickers collection is one of the world's largest collections of Florida art," shared Jennifer Ring from Gallery 221 at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus, "It's something very special that the Harn [Museum] recently acquired."

Samuel and Roberta Vickers collected over 1,200 works of art from all over. Some are oil paintings, some are photographs, some are by famous artists and some are by relatively unknown creators. The common theme is Florida.

"It is Florida. All of Florida. Good Florida, bad Florida, old Florida, new Florida and that's part of where the title comes from [for the exhibit], Flourishing Dichotomies," explained Ring.

The trained eye will recognize works from Winslow Homer and John Singer Sargent, but those are just a few among this traveling selection of artworks.

"We have museum quality art on loan from the Harm from the Vicker's Collection," said Ring. " 'Cause you have all of this growth, the flourishing, all of these contradictions. You can see that here. You can see the old Florida grove scene at sunset. Which is something you don't see as much of anymore; next to a parking lot. Which is something you see a lot of these days."

Ring encouraged visitors to come inside Gallery 221 to see the collection as it speaks to the entire state and the beauty of this place we call home.

"You can learn a lot about Florida history from this exhibit," she said. "So much of this exhibit is so much of what's great about Florida. It's like you're traveling through every bit of the state in this small gallery space."

The exhibit is free to the community and parking is free as well.

