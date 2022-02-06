HCFR: 5 adults, 4 children lose home after fire destroys 4 units at Del Rio Apartments

Four units at the Del Rio Apartments, located at 6603 N 50th Street, have been deemed a total loss following a fire Sunday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters say someone called 911 around 5:24 a.m. to say flames were coming from the apartments.

Crews found flames and smoke isolated to one structure that contained four units.

A resident said around 4 a.m., he heard a pop and saw flames in his light/fan combination unit in the bathroom. He extinguished the fire with water and went to bed. Shortly after, his smoke alarms woke him, and he saw smoke coming from the ceiling vents and evacuated.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

HCFR says no residents or firefighters were injured.

The Central Florida American Red Cross was contacted and will be assisting the five adults and four children affected with shelter, food, and clothing.