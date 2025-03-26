HCFR offers free Summer Youth Academy for aspiring firefighters. Here's what to know

The Brief Hillsborough County Fire Rescue offers a Summer Youth Academy for teens ages 14-18. The two-week course will teach hands-on lessons and the multiple roles that firefighters have on the job. All applications must be received by Friday, March 28.



Hillsborough County Fire Rescue will train future firefighters for two weeks over the summer.

Summer Youth Fire Academy

What To Know:

The Summer Youth Academy offers an introduction to in-depth fire training to local teenagers free of charge.

HCFR instructors will teach the students hands-on lessons and the multiple roles that firefighters have on the job.

Applicants must be between the ages of 14 and 18 years old to participate.

The program curriculum includes fire ground operations, use of firefighting bunker gear, aerial ladder climb, search and rescue, forcible entry, rappelling and knots, water safety, CPR and first aid, and the history of the fire service.

The Youth Summer Academy is free for participants and runs June 9 through June 20 at the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Headquarters, located at 9450 E. Columbus Dr. in Tampa.

Uniforms, lunches, snacks, water, and sports drinks will be provided. Attendance is mandatory for all days.

All applications must be received by Friday, March 28.

To apply, click here.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Mariah Harrison.

