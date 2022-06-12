HCSO: Brandon mall shooting suspect arrested

article

A man accused of shooting and injuring another man outside the Westfield Brandon Mall on Friday has been arrested.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested Quran Deandre Johnson, 18, while he was driving a stolen vehicle.

Deputies say Johnson and another man were arguing near the Club Vape kiosk at the mall shortly after 4 p.m. and took the fight outside. That's where deputies say Johnson shot the other man and fled.

The mall was placed on a brief lockdown after the shots were fired. The victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Johnson is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and simple battery