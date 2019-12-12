HCSO deputies shoot, kill man who attacked his mother with a knife

article

Deputies shot and killed a man who had stabbed his mother in their Tampa-area apartment complex this morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the man, identified as 22-year-old Romelo Barnes, had attacked his mother at the River Point Apartments, located in the area of Puritan Road and Hidden River Drive along the Hillsborough River.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said the victim fled the apartment and called 911 for help. When deputies arrived, they saw Barnes with a knife in hand and gave several orders to drop the weapon.

The sheriff said the deputies deployed a K9 when Barnes refused to comply with their commands.

"The three deputies are still in fear for their life, and are forced to fire their service weapons, striking our suspect," Chronister said.

The sheriff's office received eight calls for service to the apartment in 2019, including three mental health calls and three domestic violence calls.

The most recent 911 call was on Dec. 2, where the mother told dispatchers her son had mental health issues.

Investigators did not identify the mother, but said she suffered a laceration to her hand in Thursday's incident.