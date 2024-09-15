HCSO deputy airlifted to hospital after drunk driver crashed into patrol car: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy is recovering in the hospital after a drunk driver ran a stop sign and crashed into his patrol car on Saturday night, according to officials.

Deputy Ivan Clark, 47, was responding to a call regarding a reckless driver near East College Avenue in Ruskin around 10:30 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. He was in an unmarked 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and was headed westbound on East College Avenue.

According to law enforcement, 25-year-old Uriel Garcia Nestor of Ruskin was driving a gray 2010 Ford F-150 south on 15th Street Southeast and ran a stop sign.

The F-150 entered the path of the Tahoe, according to officials.

Authorities say the impact caused the Tahoe to flip several times into the median and Deputy Clark was thrown out of the SUV.

According to troopers, Garcia Nestor was later determined to be under the influence and was arrested for DUI injury, DUI property damage and driving with a suspended license. He had a BAC of 0.121 and officials say he was taken to the Hillsborough County Jail.

Deputy Clark was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital where he is currently in stable condition, according to HCSO.

"Our thoughts are with Deputy Clark, his family and friends during this difficult time," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers impaired drivers pose to our community. It is deeply disappointing that someone would make the reckless decision to drive impaired, not only endangering their own life but putting everyone else on the road at risk."

