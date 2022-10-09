HCSO searching for homicide suspect

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they believe is connected to a Tampa homicide.

Detectives have issued an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Rashaad Kerney after a man was shot several times Friday evening at 3700 block of Coral Drive in Tampa.

Kerney is wanted for second-degree murder.

HCSO says it does not believe there is a threat to the public at this time, but authorities ask anyone who comes in contact with him to use caution because he may be armed.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact HCSO immediately at (813)247-8200.