Tampa mother accused of killing 2-year-old son after confining him to booster seat for hours: Prosecutors

A Tampa mother is charged with murder and neglect, accused of killing her two-year-old son. Prosecutors say Rebecca Gussage-Johnston caused his death by confining him to a booster seat for hours.

The case went before a judge Wednesday.

During Johnston's arraignment, the judge read the charges against her, which included first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and child neglect. Her attorney pleaded not guilty on her behalf.

Prosecutors say on May 18, 2023, the mother admitted to strapping the child to a kitchen table in a booster seat as punishment. Johnston says the baby was screaming and acting out.

They say the toddler was restrained for up to 15 hours.

The next morning, the mother says the child was on the ground, still strapped to the booster seat, suffering seizures, while Johnston watched and never called for help.

Legal analyst, Michelle Lambo, looked into the case for FOX 13 and said this one is shocking and heartbreaking, "the mother appears to have held the victim, as the victim passed away, which I can’t understand why 911 wasn’t called," explained Lambo.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was severe neglect, "you have a baby that’s one hundred percent helpless, just being tortured," said Lambo.

Johnston is back in court on August 27.