Health officials urge seniors to show up for second-dose vaccine appointments

It’s time now for seniors who got their COVID-19 vaccine early last month to line up for their second shot, and thousands of doses made it into arms over the weekend in Tampa Bay.

More seniors in Hillsborough County are fully protected against COVID-19. Emergency management coordinator Jay Rajyaguru with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue shared Monday how they finished the first week of second doses.

"We had the vast majority of our residents who showed up for the first dose come back for their second dose. We did about 8,500 second doses last week," said Rajyaguru." I know in other parts of the state and the country we’ve seen some numbers of people not showing up. In Hillsborough County, we’ve seen the vast majority of people showing up for their second dose, and so we want to continue that as much as we can."

Showing up at your pre-scheduled time is important since the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require a second shot at different intervals, and workers don’t want defrosted doses to go to waste.

Pinellas County said that’s why the health department uses an appointment system.

"There are occasional no-shows but what we’re seeing is a high percentage of people who are coming back. They understand the importance. They understand the severity of what’s going on with the COVID epidemic," said Tom Iovino, a spokesperson with the Pinellas County Health Department. "We are still in this pandemic. I know it’s been a year since we’ve seen the first case here in the state of Florida, but that still doesn’t mean we can let up our guard."

In Sarasota County, health department officials said they had 300 no-shows for appointments Friday. Health officer Chuck Henry says that’s a big problem.

"So we’re asking people if they get an appointment and they’re not going to come, please decline that appointment when you get it. Or if you already got the vaccine somewhere else, go and remove yourself from the list," said Henry.

Those who missed out on getting a slot want to know when there will be more vaccines. The state is working with grocery stores and pharmacies on getting some deliveries.

"We’re hoping that the federal pharmacy program will be sending some doses directly to some of our locations. For example, Publix would be a participant in that. Walmart, we’ve worked with to see if they would be willing to do it and then also Winn Dixie," said Governor Ron DeSantis, R-Florida, on Monday.

Currently, Publix is only giving vaccines out at certain locations in Florida, including Citrus and Hernando counties in Tampa Bay. Publix said people can check back on Wednesday for the next appointment slots.