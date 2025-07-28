Heat wave prompts Tampa to open 3 cooling centers

The Brief The city of Tampa is opening three cooling stations. The stations will be open from 4 - 8 p.m. on Monday and from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tampa residents can receive up-to-date heat-related alerts by texting HEATSAFE to 888-777.



Tampa is opening cooling stations as the heat index soars past 100 degrees.

Tampa cooling stations

What we know:

Three cooling stations will open from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 28 at:

Barksdale Adult Activity Center – 1801 N. Lincoln Avenue, 33607

George Bartholomew Center – 8608 N. 12th Street, 33604

Cuscaden Pool – 2800 N. 15th Street, 33605

The stations will be open from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 29, and Wednesday, July 30.

Who can go to a cooling station?

The cooling stations are open to all residents, especially those without access to air conditioning, and offer a safe, air-conditioned space to cool down.

Record-breaking heat

Tampa hit 100 degrees on Sunday for the first time since record-keeping began in 1890.

On Monday, a heat advisory was issued throughout the Tampa Bay area from noon until 7 p.m., with the heat index likely ranging from 106 to 112 degrees.

The previous high mark of 99 degrees was set on June 26, 2020.

FOX 13 meteorologists say the return to more typical summer conditions will be gradual, with rain coverage slightly increasing to 40% through the rest of the work week, then going up to 50% by this weekend.

How to stay cool

To stay cool, the Florida Department of Health recommends spending as much time in air-conditioned environments as possible. If you're outside, avoid direct sunlight and long exposure to the sun, wear lightweight, loose-fitting and light-colored clothing. Hats and sunscreen are also recommended.

Those who must work outside are urged to take frequent breaks in the shade.

Inside your home, you may want to take a look at your air filter. A dirty filter makes the unit work harder, causing it to use more electricity.

To help your home stay cool, block out the sun by closing blinds, drapes and curtains. Make sure ceiling fans are running counterclockwise, which pushes the cool air down – and only use fans in rooms that are occupied, otherwise, you're wasting energy.

It's also important not to forget your pets. Experts say walk them early and keep them off hot pavement, which can burn their paws in seconds.

What you can do:

Tampa residents can receive up-to-date heat-related alerts by texting HEATSAFE to 888-777.