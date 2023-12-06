Convicted felon pleads guilty to multiple drug charges after 2022 arrest in Hernando: Officials

article

A convicted felon will spend years behind bars and was ordered to pay $100,000 in court fees and fines after pleading guilty to numerous drug-related charges on Wednesday, according to officials.

43-year-old Joseph Singh II was arrested back in August of 2022 by detectives with the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say they were aware of ongoing narcotics sales at a residence off of North Charles Terrace in Hernando, FL. According to detectives, the investigations led to CCSO's Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) executing a narcotics search warrant.

When authorities arrived at the residence, detectives say they found Singh, along with co-defendant Michael Guinan, Jr.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Investigators found narcotics and a large amount of cash during the 2022 search. Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office

Officials say they discovered various narcotics, drug paraphernalia, eighteen firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, body-armor, four silencers, an explosive device, and a large amount of cash in the home.

According to investigators, Singh was arrested and charged with the following:

Trafficking methamphetamine

Possession with intent to sell heroin

Ten counts possession of firearm by a convicted felon

Rent/own/lease drug dwelling

Possession of a destructive device

Two counts grand theft

Two counts grand theft of firearm

Possession of a controlled substance (xanax)

Possession of a bulletproof vest in the commission of a felony

Possession of paraphernalia

Authorities say Singh had been arrested before during the CCSO's Operation Deck the Cells and was out on bond for sales of fentanyl when this arrest was made.

On Wednesday, Singh pleaded guilty to his drug-related charges and was sentenced to 15 years in the Florida Department of Corrections, according to officials. The case was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Nick Caporicci and Tara Hartman.

According to authorities, Singh's sentence has a 7-year mandatory minimum.

"Today's sentencing is another significant step forward in ridding our communities from deadly drug traffickers like Singh," said William "Bill" Gladson, Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney in a news release. "A 15-year sentence reflects the dedicated efforts of law enforcement, our prosecution team, and the judicial system working together to protect our citizens."