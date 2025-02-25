Hernando County considers establishing DOGE modeled after federal, state initiatives

The Brief Hernando County could soon establish its own local version of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). It would consist of 18 members with the goal of cutting spending by at least 5% – or nearly $50 million – while reviewing regulations. The proposed ordinance is set to be discussed at Tuesday's County Commission meeting.



Leaders in Hernando County are looking to follow steps taken by the Trump Administration and Gov. Ron DeSantis by establishing a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) at the local level.

The backstory:

At a news conference in Tampa on Monday, DeSantis announced the creation of a state DOGE task force, with the governor praising billionaire businessman Elon Musk, who's spearheading DOGE at the federal level.

Among the governor's proposals: a "deep dive" into local government spending, with DeSantis calling on the Florida Legislature to give the DOGE task force the power to force city and county governments to comply with any audits.

It appears Hernando County officials were already thinking about ways to trim spending, as an ordinance that's set to be reviewed at Tuesday's commission meeting was filed last week.

What's the goal of Hernando County's proposed DOGE?

Local perspective:

If approved, the county's DOGE will be responsible for submitting three public reports to the Board of County Commissioners and the Hernando Legislative Delegation at least 91 days before July 4, 2026. Those would include:

A "budget efficiency report" to identify at least 5% – or nearly $50 million – in county spending reductions

A "regulatory efficiency report" to review excessive or outdated county ordinances and regulations

A "governance options report" to look at potential structural changes within the government to benefit residents

Hernando County's DOGE would consist of 18 members – mostly county residents approved by commissioners, while three to five members must be current or former elected officials within the City of Brooksville.

Furthermore, the ordinance states that no constitutional officer, county commissioner, school board member, state elected official or county employee may serve on DOGE.

What's next:

Hernando County commissioners plan to discuss the ordinance at Tuesday's meeting, which starts at 9 a.m.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Regina Gonzalez.

