Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County
4
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Hernando County: Idalia updates and emergency information

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Hurricanes
FOX 13 News

Follow ongoing updates from Hernando County in response to Tropical Storm Idalia.

You can get information directly from the Hernando County EOC.

Evacuations

Emergency management announces voluntary evacuations

Voluntary evacuations are in places in Hernando County due to the threat of storm surge and flooding. Kellie Cowan reports.

Voluntary evacuations are in place in Hernando County for all communities west of US 19. County officials are those living in low-lying areas or mobile homes need to prepare. Hernando County will open shelters Monday afternoon in its schools, which is why classes have been canceled.  

Hernando County shelters

  • Nature Coast Technical High School, 4057 California street, Brooksville (opening at noon on Monday)
  • Hernando High School, 111 Ernie Chatman Run, Brooksville (opening at noon on Monday)
  • West Hernando Middle School,14325 Ken Austin Pkwy., Brooksville (opening at noon on Monday for residents with special needs)

Hernando schools status

Hernando public schools will be closed Monday - Wednesday. 

All Pasco-Hernando State College campuses will be closed and classes canceled Tuesday, August 29 and Wednesday, August 30. Normal operations are expected to resume on Thursday August 31 unless otherwise notified. Campuses will be open and classes remain as scheduled for Monday August 27. 

Other closings

None announced.

Sandbag locations

  • Linda Pedersen Park, 6300 Shoal Line Blvd, Spring Hill, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Anderson Snow Park, 1360 Anderson Snow Road, Spring Hill,
  • Ridge Manor Community Center, 34240 Cortez Blvd, Ridge Manor
  • City of Brooksville Department of Public Works, 600 S. Brooksville Avenue, Brooksville, 24 hours a day (weather permitting). Please bring your own shovel.

LINK: Get updates on Idalia's track and forecast on MyFoxHurricane.com