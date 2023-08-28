Hernando County: Idalia updates and emergency information

Follow ongoing updates from Hernando County in response to Tropical Storm Idalia.

You can get information directly from the Hernando County EOC.

Evacuations

Voluntary evacuations are in place in Hernando County for all communities west of US 19. County officials are those living in low-lying areas or mobile homes need to prepare. Hernando County will open shelters Monday afternoon in its schools, which is why classes have been canceled.

Hernando County shelters

Nature Coast Technical High School, 4057 California street, Brooksville (opening at noon on Monday)

Hernando High School, 111 Ernie Chatman Run, Brooksville (opening at noon on Monday)

West Hernando Middle School,14325 Ken Austin Pkwy., Brooksville (opening at noon on Monday for residents with special needs)

Hernando schools status

Hernando public schools will be closed Monday - Wednesday.

All Pasco-Hernando State College campuses will be closed and classes canceled Tuesday, August 29 and Wednesday, August 30. Normal operations are expected to resume on Thursday August 31 unless otherwise notified. Campuses will be open and classes remain as scheduled for Monday August 27.

Other closings

None announced.

Sandbag locations

Linda Pedersen Park, 6300 Shoal Line Blvd, Spring Hill, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Anderson Snow Park, 1360 Anderson Snow Road, Spring Hill,

Ridge Manor Community Center, 34240 Cortez Blvd, Ridge Manor

City of Brooksville Department of Public Works, 600 S. Brooksville Avenue, Brooksville, 24 hours a day (weather permitting). Please bring your own shovel.

LINK: Get updates on Idalia's track and forecast on MyFoxHurricane.com