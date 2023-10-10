Hernando County man arrested for criminal mischief, deputies say
SPRING HILL, Fla - On Tuesday morning, a Hernando County man was arrested for criminal mischief, according to deputies.
The incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. at a business in the 5000 block of Spring Hill Drive in Spring Hill.
Upon arriving on the scene, deputies say they found the storefront smashed.
Deputies say they identified the suspect, Andrew Segur, based on video surveillance that captured the incident.
Segur was found walking around a residential area in Spring Hill and placed under arrest, deputies said.
Deputies say Segur admitted to being at the location in question but denied causing any damage.