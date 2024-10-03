Man arrested after dog found dead, 2 others malnourished in Polk cruelty case: 'A great disregard for life'

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man faces felony animal cruelty charges after leaving three dogs alone for several days, leading to one dog's death, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said they responded to a call on Wednesday after someone reported seeing skinny dogs inside a mobile home off 3rd Street SE in unincorporated Lakeland.

Deputies entered the home and discovered a foul odor, trash throughout the home and no electricity or ventilation, the sheriff's office said.

One dog was found dead while two others were found with little to no body fat and low muscle mass.

PCSO determined Andrew Whitehurst, 26, lived at the home and called him. He showed up a short time later, but claimed he was a friend named "Kevin James" before admitting his true identity.

Whitehurst admitted the dogs were his, and he hadn't been home since Sept. 26, the sheriff's office said, adding he assumed his father would come over to take care of the dogs but did not make specific arrangements.

"If you own pets, it is your responsibility to take care of them by providing them with food, water, and shelter which includes free-flowing air," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "Not doing so is evidence of someone with no conscience and a great disregard for life. Andrew doesn't deserve to be a pet owner ever again."

Whitehurst faces three counts of felony animal cruelty, along with charges of confining an animal without sufficient food/water and giving false information to law enforcement.

