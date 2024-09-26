Hernando County officials warn of ‘catastrophic’ storm surge from Hurricane Helene: 'Get out now'

Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County
9
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:00 PM EDT until SAT 10:24 PM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:05 PM EDT until FRI 9:48 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Highlands County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County
Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County

Hernando County officials warn of ‘catastrophic’ storm surge from Hurricane Helene: 'Get out now'

By
Published  September 26, 2024 12:50am EDT
Hurricane Helene
FOX 13 News

Storm surge concerns in northern counties

Our northern counties will feel the brunt of Hurricane Helene. There is a major concern about storm surge in Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties, and anyone who lives west of US-19 is asked to evacuate.

HERNANDO BEACH, Fla. - Coastal areas of Hernando County are under a hurricane warning as Helene approaches Florida, leading to mandatory evacuations for Zones A, B and C – everything west of U.S. 19.

Hernando County and Hernando Beach residents are used to hurricanes, but officials are emphasizing this is different.

As Helene spins closer to the Hernando County coast, Nick Kotow and his brother spent Wednesday delivering sandbags.

"I'm in a flood zone myself. I haven't even gotten to my own house yet, you know, so we're just here helping the community, doing what we can," said Kotow.

They made close to 400 sandbags and dropped them off to those waiting to protect their homes before they evacuate.

"Most of the community does get together and helps out as many, as much as we can. But there's always, you know, there's always people who still need help," said Kotow.

Hurricane Helene: Hernando County updates & information

Hernando beach commissioners spoke directly to those who have weathered past hurricanes at home and plan to stay, warning Helene is not the same.

"This is not one of those storms. This is going to be significant, catastrophic damage because of the water because of the surge, you need to have a plan and you need to get out now," said Commissioner Brian Hawkins.

"As it passes Hernando County, as it goes parallel and then north of us, that's when we're most susceptible to a storm surge. That storm surge is going to be 6 to 10 feet. It's predicted even higher north of us in Citrus and Levy counties. It's predicted up to 10 to 15 feet. So please take this storm seriously," said Hernando County Emergency Management Director David Decarlo.

READ: Your guide to hurricane season 2024

Officials are doing what they can. Sheriff Al Nienhuis said deputies will patrol to keep an eye on evacuated homes.

They’ll have high water vehicles ready for rescues, along with the fire department.

But at some point, first responders may not be able to help.

"With 12 feet of storm surge, and wind, potentially our operations are going to cease along with the sheriff's department," said Fire Chief Paul Hasenmeier.

Shelters will be open, but the county is urging people to stay with family or friends in safer areas.

