Hernando County officials warn of ‘catastrophic’ storm surge from Hurricane Helene: 'Get out now'

Coastal areas of Hernando County are under a hurricane warning as Helene approaches Florida, leading to mandatory evacuations for Zones A, B and C – everything west of U.S. 19.

Hernando County and Hernando Beach residents are used to hurricanes, but officials are emphasizing this is different.

As Helene spins closer to the Hernando County coast, Nick Kotow and his brother spent Wednesday delivering sandbags.

"I'm in a flood zone myself. I haven't even gotten to my own house yet, you know, so we're just here helping the community, doing what we can," said Kotow.

They made close to 400 sandbags and dropped them off to those waiting to protect their homes before they evacuate.

"Most of the community does get together and helps out as many, as much as we can. But there's always, you know, there's always people who still need help," said Kotow.

Hernando beach commissioners spoke directly to those who have weathered past hurricanes at home and plan to stay, warning Helene is not the same.

"This is not one of those storms. This is going to be significant, catastrophic damage because of the water because of the surge, you need to have a plan and you need to get out now," said Commissioner Brian Hawkins.

"As it passes Hernando County, as it goes parallel and then north of us, that's when we're most susceptible to a storm surge. That storm surge is going to be 6 to 10 feet. It's predicted even higher north of us in Citrus and Levy counties. It's predicted up to 10 to 15 feet. So please take this storm seriously," said Hernando County Emergency Management Director David Decarlo.

Officials are doing what they can. Sheriff Al Nienhuis said deputies will patrol to keep an eye on evacuated homes.

They’ll have high water vehicles ready for rescues, along with the fire department.

But at some point, first responders may not be able to help.

"With 12 feet of storm surge, and wind, potentially our operations are going to cease along with the sheriff's department," said Fire Chief Paul Hasenmeier.

Shelters will be open, but the county is urging people to stay with family or friends in safer areas.

