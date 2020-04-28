Hernando votes to reopen parks and beaches

Commissioners in Hernando County voted to reopen beaches and parks as of Wednesday, with the restriction that visitors maintain social-distancing guidelines.

They had been closed since March 17 to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Now, all park and beach locations, including Alfred McKethan Pine Island Park and the Rogers Park beach area, will be available for public use beginning April 29, with a few new rules.

Commissioners say residents are encouraged to follow the CDC guidelines and restrictions outlined below while visiting Hernando County park locations:

- No organized sports, events or large gatherings will be permitted

- No rental of county buildings, pavilions, etc. will be permitted

Visitors are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing while visiting county parks:

- Stay at least 6 feet from others

- Do not gather in groups

- Wash your hands often

- Cover your face and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

- Cover your cough and sneeze

