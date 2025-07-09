Police search for suspect linked to Jeep theft, 'numerous' car burglaries in Tampa, Clearwater

The Brief Tampa police say a man stole a Jeep Wrangler in June and abandoned it on Tuesday in the Target parking garage off N. Dale Mabry Hwy. The same suspect is also linked to "numerous" car burglaries and credit card thefts in Tampa and Clearwater, according to TPD. Surveillance cameras caught the suspect leaving Target on Tuesday.



Police are searching for a man who they say stole a Jeep Wrangler and is also connected to "numerous" vehicle burglaries in Tampa and Clearwater.

The backstory:

The Tampa Police Department says the suspect stole a Jeep Wrangler from The Seazen Apartments off the Courtney Campbell Causeway on June 22.

On Tuesday, investigators found the Jeep with a stolen tag attached in the parking garage at Target off N. Dale Mabry Hwy. north of I-275, according to TPD. The suspect was seen on surveillance video walking out of the store.

TPD also learned that the suspect took off from Clearwater police in the stolen Jeep on Monday night.

Dig deeper:

Police say the same man is connected to another vehicle burglary at The Seazen Apartments on June 27, adding he stole credit cards and tried to use them at Publix near Gandy Blvd. and Dale Mabry Hwy.

Investigators believe the suspect is also linked to other car burglaries in Tampa and Clearwater.

TPD says the suspect was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a salmon t-shirt, blue and white swim shorts, and black shoes. He also had sleeve tattoos, according to police.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is urged to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 and refer to case number 25-355020.