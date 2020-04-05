Hillsborough coronavirus hotels get first few guests

Hillsborough County is ready to accept guests who have been impacted by the novel coronavirus. The county has leased out two Tampa hotels which will be used for quarantine and isolation patients.

The county is now preparing to enter day four of operation with a total of seven guests staying in rooms as of Sunday evening.

"We certainly anticipate the number going up based on what we're seeing in the news and based upon what we're experiencing," Hillsborough County task force leader Brad Reinert said.

The county signed two six-month leases at a Quality Inn on Fowler Avenue and at the West Wing Hotel located right next door. A total of 362 rooms are now available for Hillsborough County residents impacted by COVID-19 who are in need of a safe place to stay.

"Many folks that may have a family at home or may have a pregnant wife or elderly parents at home and they can't go home. They have to have somewhere else to go and that's why the county stood this up," Reinert said.

The Quality Inn has a total of 6 guests in isolation, which means they've tested positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement

The West Wing Hotel, which is being used as a quarantine hotel, has one guest. Guests at the West Wing may have been exposed to the virus or awaiting test results. Regardless of where they stay - food and lodging are being paid for by the county.

"Can they stretch their legs on the premise in the designated areas? Yes, they can. Can they leave the hotel? No, they cannot," Reinert said.

Guests can voluntarily leave at any time. However, doing so means they forfeit their room.

In order to get a room, you must have a referral from your primary care physician.

"We are prepared to take in as many as we need to," Reinert said.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map