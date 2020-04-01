Hillsborough County to open 2 quarantine and isolation sites Thursday

Hillsborough County will open two quarantine and isolation sites at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 2 to house residents and family members impacted by COVID-19.

The sites give residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are unable to stay in their home a place quarantine or isolate.

In addition to shelter, the sites will provide food, telemedicine options, and basic services such as laundry and sanitation. It also preserved more than 100 jobs.

The sites are two adjacent hotels, the Quality Inn & Conference Center and the West Wing Hotel, on East Fowler Avenue in Tampa. There are a total of 362 rooms. They will be managed by Hillsborough County and the Department of Health in Hillsborough County.

Residents eligible to use the sites must first be pre-screened by DOH - Hillsborough. Those housed at the sites could include single individuals or family members like a spouse and child.

Hillsborough County signed a six-month lease with both hotels to serve as quarantine and isolation sites, but the length of time the facilities will stay open and whether additional sites will be opened will be determined by local conditions.

The length of time individuals will stay in the quarantine or isolation sites will be determined by the Department of Health and each person's specific needs.

According to county leaders, when the quarantine and isolation sites are no longer needed, both hotels will undergo medical-grade cleaning and sanitation.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

