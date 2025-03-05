Hillsborough burglary suspects busted after being caught on camera stealing from several businesses: HCSO

The Brief Hillsborough County deputies have arrested two men they say burglarized several businesses. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects were captured on surveillance video. Matthew Pierson, 34, and Jonathan Gray, 33, have been arrested and face numerous charges.



Two men accused in a string of burglaries in Hillsborough County have been arrested.

Timeline:

Deputies went to a Pinch A Penny at 16715 Fishhawk Boulevard in Lithia on February 20, 2025, for a burglary in progress. Deputies say the suspect took a pool heater from behind the business by cutting a locked fence. The store surveillance video showed a Nissan Pathfinder driving around the business.

On March 3, 2025, deputies went to a Hungry Howies at 6517 Fishhawk Boulevard in Lithia regarding a theft. Deputies said a refrigerator unit had been stolen, and surveillance video revealed that the same vehicle involved in the Pinch A Penny theft was near the restaurant during the burglary.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Wayback Burgers restaurant in Fishhawk was also burglarized on March 3, 2025. Deputies said the store's surveillance video showed two male suspects stacking aluminum chairs from the restaurant's patio area and carrying them over to their vehicle.

Detectives said they linked Matthew Pierson, 34, and Jonathan Gray, 33 to the burglaries, adding that the slab the Hungry Howie's refrigeration unit was on was located at Pierson's home.

Pierson was charged with:

Burglary of an Unoccupied Structure

Felony Petit Theft

Trespass in unoccupied structure or conveyance

Criminal mischief $200 or less

Grand theft third degree ($750 - $5,000)

Dealing in stolen property

Criminal Mischief (More Than $200, Less Than $1,000)

Grand Theft Third Degree ($5,000 - $10,000)

Burglary of an unoccupied structure

Out of county warrant: violation of probation felony petit theft

Out of county warrant: Probable cause violation of probation petit theft/3rd conviction

Gray has been charged with:

Grand theft third degree ($750 - $5,000)

Dealing in stolen property

What they're saying:

"If you target businesses in our community, know this, we will investigate, and you will be caught," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I am proud of the work of our dedicated detectives who work tirelessly to stop criminals in their tracks and hold them accountable."

This story was written with information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

