Hillsborough car theft ring suspects accused of stealing high-end vehicles worth $2.5M from dealerships

Five suspects are facing dozens of charges after Hillsborough County deputies said they busted a car theft ring. Officials said the suspects targeted high-end cars that were parked mostly at Chrysler and Dodge dealerships.

"As we just pulled back the onion layers even more, we realized that it wasn't a trend of crimes of opportunity," said Amanda Granit, a spokesperson for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. "This was calculated and targeted and very sophisticated."

Deputies said the suspects would smash the windows of the cars, use a tablet to reprogram the starter and drive off. Then, they would bring the car to a public parking lot at a mall or hospital to see if it was being tracked.

READ: ‘Spirited’ shoplifting suspects busted when boozy birthday bash turns into liquor larceny: Deputies

After a few days, they would either sell it to an unsuspecting buyer or strip the parts to sell.

"There's only so much you can do to stop a criminal who is hell-bent on getting a vehicle away," said Granit.

The suspects stole more than 30 vehicles from 20 dealerships across eleven counties in Florida, including six counties around the Tampa Bay area. The total value of the vehicles was $2.5 million.

"They were looking for the most bang for their buck," said Granit. "So, they were targeting high-end vehicles."

MORE: Lakeland man arrested for stealing phone, wallet from person he played pickleball with

Appearing in court on Friday were 21-year-old Rafael Garcia; his brother, 16-year-old Christion Garcia; 18-year-old Enzo Oliveira, and 17-year-old Adriel Arroyo. Bisma Sial, 22, was also arrested in Pasco County while one suspect is still on the run.

Altogether, they are facing an assortment of 65 charges, including grand theft auto and conspiracy.

"This is a group of individuals who were really hell-bent on continuing their organized crime and continuing to gain a profit from it also," said Granit.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: