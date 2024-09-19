‘Spirited’ shoplifting suspects busted when boozy birthday bash turns into liquor larceny: Deputies

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says it wants to help a ‘spirited’ shoplifting suspect celebrate her birthday with ‘a nice pair of silver bracelets, a spiffy blue outfit, and a free portrait of herself’ after it says she talked three of her friends into a liquor larceny to celebrate her big day.

According to investigators, 28-year-old Rashay Tashell Walker of Lakeland and three of her friends walked into a Winter Haven liquor store last month and stole $100 worth of alcohol.

Before being busted by deputies, surveillance video captured one suspect busting a move in the liquor store aisle and the other one mugging the camera by sticking out her tongue.

Detectives got their hands on the video and identified the suspects. They said three of the four confessed to the crime.

One of the suspects was 16 years old and was already on probation for theft and resisting arrest, according to PCSO.

The other two females were identified as 18-year-old Aikei Zonate Fearrington of Lakeland and 22-year-old Destiny Lewis of Winter Haven.

Deputies said they are searching for Walker and added that she knows they are looking for her, but she hasn’t turned herself in like the other three did.

Anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts is asked to call 863-298-6200 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS (8477).

