Hillsborough commissioners will take over the county's pandemic response

Commissioners in Hillsborough County unanimously voted to strip the Emergency Policy Group of all duties, including its hurricane and pandemic responses.

The vote took place Wednesday morning during a commission meeting, which formally dissolves the EPG. Commissioners will now be in charge of managing the COVID-19 pandemic efforts for Hillsborough County.

In addition, they voted to meet every Thursday at 1:30 p.m., taking over the EPG's previous time slot.

The EPG was a task force that included several commissioners, the sheriff, the school board chair, and the mayors of the county’s three cities. The group was tasked with handling the county’s response to crises like hurricanes, but they were also managing the COVID-19 pandemic efforts.

Last month, the EPG Chair Les Miller suggested the group be disbanded due to conflict-of-interest issues with enforcement.

The problem, Miller said, is that some on the board, like the sheriff, vote, and then enforce policies they don't agree with.

Ordinances created under the EPG will remain in effect and be transferred over to the Board of County Commissioners.

