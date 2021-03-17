Hillsborough County adds vaccination site at TPepin’s Hospitality Centre

With more people becoming eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, a new vaccination site opens Wednesday in Hillsborough County. Unlike other sites, which are mostly drive-through, you’ll actually have to park and enter.

The county-run site is set up within TPepin’s Hospitality Centre at 4121 North 50th Street in Tampa. Appointments are mandatory and Florida residency is required. Hillsborough County officials said if you don’t see availability, keep checking back with the site.

Individuals can make appointments for this new location by going to the CDR Health Pro portal at patientportalfl.com.

Vaccinations will also only be available for the following approved groups:

Seniors age 60 and up

Health care personnel who have direct contract with the public

Pre-K through Grade 12 school employees (public, private, and charter)

Sworn law enforcement officers & firefighters age 50 and older

And before the month’s end, Governor Ron DeSantis said this list will likely expand even further.

"We have encouraging signals about the supply, both in terms of what the state is getting allocated, but also through the federal pharmacy program," he previously said. "So, rest assure, if you're in that 55 to 59 age bracket, we want to lower that very soon, as well. We may be able to do that quicker than initially anticipated."