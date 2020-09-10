 Hillsborough County commissioners divided on when to discuss 'getting back to normal'

With COVID-19 cases steadily decreasing in Hillsborough County, commissioners briefly debated whether it's the right time to begin discussing getting things back to normal.

During the commission's regular emergency meeting about COVID-19, Dr. Douglas Holt with the Hillsborough County Health Department briefed the board about the current numbers: cases are down 20 percent from last week.

Commissioner Sandy Murman wondered whether county leaders should begin thinking about loosening restrictions.

"I think we have to start thinking about when we can really get things back to normal and get our businesses reopened normally and just moving forward," Murman said. "The numbers are starting to go down significantly, though I know that we're being cautious because of school openings and I think that that is very appropriate, but at some point we kind of have to have an end-game to where we're headed."

Other commissioners, however, strongly disagreed.

"I've never experienced a week like I have the last week with six deaths of people that I know," said Commissioner Kimberly Overman.

Advertisement

"It's no time to be talking about how we get back to where we used to be. This pandemic is still raging in this area," added Commissioner Pat Kemp. "I'm as anxious as every single member of this board and I'm sure every single in Hillsborough County to have life like it used to be. But we are in this very dangerous situation. We have just added to it by opening our schools."

According to Dr. Holt, the number of school-age children testing positive is on the rise, especially among teenagers and college students.

While experts anticipated this type of increase due to the reopening of schools and colleges, it's too soon to tell if this has also resulted in an increase in secondary infections in the community.

Dr. Holt, however, did compliment the Hillsborough County School District on its transparency and efforts to keep children and faculty as safe as possible.

"Overall, I think the school district has done a remarkable job," Holt said.

Dr. Holt added the county needs to continue making an effort to lower the positivity rate, which remained flat at about 6 percent; 5 percent or less is considered by experts to be safest.

Community spread, meanwhile, is still in the moderate range in Hillsborough County. Holt said residents need to continue with their COVID-19 safety measures to try to push that the spread rate into the low range, which is where Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota and Pasco Counties currently are.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map