8 cars targeted in Ruskin by thieves, deputies say to lock doors

Deputies in Hillsborough County have a warning for everyone across Tampa Bay to lock their car doors.

Eight people in Ruskin found out the hard way when either their cars were stolen, or the stuff inside was.

"They are hoping that inside these vehicles are wallets and purses and things that they can grab quickly," said Amanda Granit of the Hillsborough Co. Sheriff's Office.

Thieves in Ruskin on May 30th got wallets, purses, and even one firearm that was unsecured.

Victims in Ruskin learned the importance of locked doors after they were targeted.

Along with the five cars that had things taken from them, you can add three cars that were just plain taken.

"Before I used to leave my keys in the car," said neighbor Roopchand Phajoo. "But as of today, that's an end of it. I won't be doing that anymore."

Surveillance videos from several houses near College Ave.and 9th St. SE and also near 11th Ave. NE and 15th St. NE shows vehicles with locked doors barely get any attention.

The thefts targeted cars that were unlocked and easily accessible.

They just move on.

All eight that were either burglarized or stolen were unlocked.

"I am sure people have heard 'lock it or lose it,' time after time. "It's a phrase that is almost cliche at this point. But it still isn't getting through to people, and it needs to."

Deputies say they have recovered the three stolen vehicles after they were abandoned in St. Pete and Pinellas County, and believe the suspects are likely in that area.

Deputies have not said how old they believe these suspects are.