Suspect in 'intentional' crash that seriously injured 2 Hillsborough deputies to be evaluated by doctor

The Tampa man accused of running over two deputies last week may be unfit to stand trial.

Ralph Bouzy is charged with three counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer after he intentionally struck two deputies with his car during a domestic call last week.

Now, his lawyers say he is mentally ill and should get treatment instead of jail time.

During a hearing Wednesday, the public defender representing Bouzy told the court he is incompetent to proceed and can’t help in his own defense. They want a doctor to evaluate him to confirm his mental condition.

Tampa Judge Catherine Catlin agreed and appointed a doctor to examine Bouzy.

The prosecutor in the case, Ron Gale, also agreed to a pause in the legal proceedings until they hear from the doctor.

On November 9, two deputies were nearly killed after Bouzy aimed and hit two deputies with his vehicle.

His mother had told deputies Bouzy was bipolar and schizophrenic and was out of his medication. She said Bouzy was trashing the house and acting aggressively.

The public defender's office also filed a motion explaining that Bouzy’s mother tried to get her son mental health treatment but failed. They say the mother tried to Baker Act Bouzy days before he hit deputies, but for some reason, the court rejected his mother’s request twice.

Before that, there were fifteen Baker Act proceedings in his criminal record that his lawyers point to as evidence of his mental illness.

The court-appointed doctor will hand over his findings to the court in a couple of weeks. If Bouzy is found incompetent to proceed, he will go to a state hospital for treatment and return when he’s fit to be tried on the criminal charges.