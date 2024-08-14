Hillsborough County detention deputy arrested for assault with deadly weapon: HCSO
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A detention deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities.
According to HCSO, Cory Faircloth, 55, was arrested on Tuesday at 8:36 p.m. after he got into a fight with his neighbor outside a home on Blueberry Lane in Brandon.
READ: Couple followed home from Hard Rock Casino, ambushed, shot after hitting jackpot
He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery.
"I am deeply disappointed and troubled by the actions of one of our detention deputies," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We hold all of our deputies to the highest standards of professionalism and respect for all individuals, and any deviation from these principles is unacceptable."
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter
Faircloth was hired as a detention deputy in 1997. He is currently on unpaid administrative leave per HCSO's policy.
This is an active investigation.