Hillsborough County detention deputy arrested for assault with deadly weapon: HCSO

A detention deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities.

According to HCSO, Cory Faircloth, 55, was arrested on Tuesday at 8:36 p.m. after he got into a fight with his neighbor outside a home on Blueberry Lane in Brandon.

He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery.

"I am deeply disappointed and troubled by the actions of one of our detention deputies," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We hold all of our deputies to the highest standards of professionalism and respect for all individuals, and any deviation from these principles is unacceptable."

Faircloth was hired as a detention deputy in 1997. He is currently on unpaid administrative leave per HCSO's policy.

This is an active investigation.