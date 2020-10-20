Expand / Collapse search

Hillsborough County has already received more vote-by-mail ballots than 2016 election

By Fox 13 News staff
Published 
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News
article

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County elections officials say they have already received more vote-by-mail ballots so far this year than all that were cast in the 2016 presidential election.

Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, following a record-setting first day of early voting.

RELATED: First day of early voting breaks records in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties

On Monday afternoon, Latimer said they'd surpassed the number of voters who voted on day one of early voting in 2016, when Hillary Clinton ran against Donald Trump.

Two thousand people in Hillsborough cast their ballots in just the first hour of early voting on Monday, elections officials said.

"People are enthused about coming out and we've seen a brisk response," Latimer said.

Some stopped by early voting sites to drop off mail-in ballots. Of the more than 5.7 million ballots requested in Florida, 2.5 million have been turned in so far.

Voting in Florida 2020: Tampa Bay area election guide
slideshow

Voting in Florida 2020: Tampa Bay area election guide

To make sure your vote counts, there are several things to know about early voting in Florida and voting by mail in 2020. Here is county-by-county information about voting deadlines and methods in the Tampa Bay area.