Hillsborough County has already received more vote-by-mail ballots than 2016 election

Hillsborough County elections officials say they have already received more vote-by-mail ballots so far this year than all that were cast in the 2016 presidential election.

Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, following a record-setting first day of early voting.

On Monday afternoon, Latimer said they'd surpassed the number of voters who voted on day one of early voting in 2016, when Hillary Clinton ran against Donald Trump.

Two thousand people in Hillsborough cast their ballots in just the first hour of early voting on Monday, elections officials said.

"People are enthused about coming out and we've seen a brisk response," Latimer said.

Some stopped by early voting sites to drop off mail-in ballots. Of the more than 5.7 million ballots requested in Florida, 2.5 million have been turned in so far.