Hillsborough County holds 60th annual Veterans Day ceremony

Hillsborough County military veterans were honored Monday during the county's 60th annual tribute at Veterans Memorial Park in Tampa.

The event featured a series of speakers, including several service men and women, county leaders and Col. Edward Szczepanik, Commander of the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base.

Col. Edward Szczepanik, Commander of the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base, spoke during the 60th annual tribute at Veterans Memorial Park in Tampa.

"This isn't a day for America to feel sorry for us. It's a day for America to thank us for all we've done," Szczepanik said. "I bet everybody in this audience served, whether as a veteran or as a family member, goes to bed every night...a little creaky, a little tired, a little stressed out. But you go to bed every night knowing that what you did mattered."

The event was nearly canceled due to damage the park suffered during Hurricane Milton, which toppled nearly 30 trees, caused flooding and damaged the park's amphitheater.

Frank Strom, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who serves as Hillsborough County's Consumer and Veterans Services director, said crews worked tirelessly to repair the park in time for the ceremony.

"It just didn't seem possible. But by the grace of God, we made it happen," Strom said. "Our community has suffered enough, the hurricanes, and our veterans rely on this annual event just to come together, share camaraderie, just have a great time."

During the event, U.S. Congresswoman Kathy Castor announced a bipartisan effort with U.S. Congresswoman Laurel Lee to secure $750,000 to expand the Veterans Resource Center and Veterans Memorial Park.

