Man arrested in Hillsborough County for human trafficking of woman with disabilities: HCSO

A man has been arrested in Hillsborough County for human trafficking after authorities said he coerced a woman with disabilities into engaging in sexual acts.

Andre Scott, 39, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with human trafficking for commercial sex act (victim mentally defect or incapacitated).

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday they received a 911 call from an employee at the Rodeway Inn on North US Highway 301.

When deputies arrived, they found a 29-year-old woman who had been reported missing from Missouri. Detectives interviewed the woman, and she explained how she had connected with a man and his girlfriend on social media who subsequently brought her to Florida.

She said she was coerced into engaging in sexual acts. Detectives discovered messages sent to the victim by Scott, urging her to ‘hustle’ for him and implying for her to engage in commercial sexual activity, according to HCSO.

Scott also solicited her to sell explicit content online and asked about her willingness to host parties involving sexual activities.

"Fighting against human trafficking and dismantling these criminal operations remains a forefront commitment to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our Human Trafficking Section remains relentless in rescuing victims, bringing perpetrators to justice, and raising awareness to help prevent the exploitation of vulnerable individuals."

HCSO is asking anyone with information on the case, or if they may have been a victim of Andre Scott, please call them at 813-247-8200.