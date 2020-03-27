Hillsborough County in desperate need of medical supplies for the front-line workers

article

Government officials in Hillsborough County have a plea for the public: please donate medical supplies for healthcare workers.

"We're in desperate need of more medical supplies for the front-line workers, we've got a donations site up and manned with volunteers, but we're not getting a lot of supplies and we really, really need them," according to a statement by Hillsborough County.

The county is asking for medical schools, dental clinics, elective surgery centers, private vendors, residents and anyone else to donate the following -- and only the following. The equpment must be medical-grade personal protection equipment (PPE) and new in the box, or unused.

Impervious gowns

Face shields

Surgical masks

N95 masks

Tyvek suits

Exam gloves

County officials said they need all sizes. The donated equipment will be used locally in hospitals, nursing centers, assisted living facilities, or other areas of need.



Donations can be dropped off at the former Sears Automotive shop, located at 250 Westshore Plaza in Tampa from Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. the county will stop collection items Friday, April 3.



Anyone with questions can call the county's Donations Team at 813-641-6985.



