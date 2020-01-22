Hillsborough County inmate caught on camera punching deputy in the face

An inmate in Hillsborough County is facing additional charges after he punched a deputy in the face more than once.

The sheriff’s office released surveillance video from inside Orient Road Jail showing the violent encounter. The incident occurred around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the agency, a deputy was attempting to exit a jail pod with 38-year-old inmate Michler Gabriel. As the two were about to walk through the pod doors, officials said Gabriel refused to back away from the door as it was opening.

Officials said when the deputy attempted to stop Gabriel from walking through the door, Gabriel punched the deputy in the face. The deputy's glasses appear to fly off his face and he falls back against the wall. The inmate is seen throwing punches at the deputy a few times after that. Another deputy intervened and both restrained Gabriel.

The injured deputy was taken to Tampa General Hospital for bruising, swelling and lacerations, officials said.

Booking image for Michler Gabriel

Before Tuesday’s incident, Gabriel was being held in jail for driving with a suspended license, possession of a firearm as a felon and possession of narcotics. He faces additional charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and battery by a detained person.

"This is a prime example of the dangerous environment deputies willingly go into every day in order to keep violent people like Michler Gabriel off of our streets," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "I will not tolerate anyone who would have such a lack of respect for another human being, especially for someone who selflessly serves the citizens of Hillsborough County. While I am thankful that the deputy involved was not seriously hurt, we will make sure that Gabriel is prosecuted to the fullest extent for his actions."

