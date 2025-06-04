Hillsborough officials talk new law allowing teens to be charged with murder in overdose cases

The Brief A new Florida law allows anyone under the age of 18 who deals drugs that lead to a deadly overdose to be prosecuted for third-degree murder. It comes after the death of 17-year-old Devin Ramos, who investigators say died after unknowingly ingesting a fentanyl-laced pill given to him by a 17-year-old. Hillsborough County law enforcement officials and Ramos's mother spoke at a news conference on Wednesday.



Law enforcement officials in Hillsborough County spoke Wednesday about a new Florida law that allows juveniles who distribute drugs that cause a deadly overdose to be charged with murder.

The backstory:

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 612 in May after the Florida Legislature passed the measure. It allows anyone under the age of 18 who deals drugs that lead to a deadly overdose to be prosecuted for third-degree murder.

Third-degree murder is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says he worked with state lawmakers to craft the bill after the death of 17-year-old Devin Ramos, who investigators say died on June 3, 2024, after unknowingly ingesting a fentanyl-laced pill given to him by a 17-year-old.

Pictured: Devin Ramos.

What they're saying:

"If he had used a gun, a knife or any other means to take someone's life, he would have faced murder charges and severe consequences for his actions," Chronister said. "But poisoning someone with fentanyl? The law made a distinction, and this dealer, simply because he was a juvenile, could not be held accountable."

Chronister says he was "infuriated" when he learned about the case, and thanks State Sen. Danny Burgess and State Rep. Traci Koster, who he says were instrumental in passing the law.

"This is a true example of good government," Chronister said. "It started with a tragedy, sparked a conversation and led to real, meaningful change."

Pictured: Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister speaks at a news conference on June 4, 2025.

Ramos's mother, Amy Olmdea, was emotional as she talked about her son during Wednesday's news conference.

"I am at peace now that my son's death is not in vain," Olmdea said. "And because of this new law, other families will get justice now."

Pictured: Amy Olmdea speaks at a news conference on June 4, 2025.

Olmdea also shared a message to other parents in hopes of preventing future tragedies.

"Get close to your kids," Olmdea said. "Be nosy, get in their business, make sure they know about God. You know, keep them close to you and keep them away from the streets."

What's next:

SB 612 officially takes effect on July 1, 2025.

The Source: This story was written with information from a news conference in Hillsborough County, Florida, on June 4, 2025.

