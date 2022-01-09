Hillsborough County to open additional COVID-19 testing site in Brandon

Hillsborough County is opening a free COVID-19 testing site on Monday, Jan. 10 at Hillsborough Community College in Brandon as the demand for tests increases with the omicron wave.

HCC Brandon is located at 10451 Nancy Watkins Drive in Tampa. It will be open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and is a drive-thru site that does not require appointments.

This is one of three sites that Hillsborough County has opened that offers COVID-19 testing. Residents can also get tested for COVID-19 at Progress Village Park, 8701 Progress Blvd., Tampa, FL 33619. This is a walk-up COVID-19 testing site open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. No appointments are needed.



Additionally, West Tampa Community Resource Center, 2103 N. Rome Ave., Tampa, FL 33607, remains open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. It is a walk-up site that offers free COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, Pfizer pediatric vaccines, booster shots for those who are eligible, and monoclonal antibody therapy treatment.

RELATED: Federal government to decide if 1 million expired Florida COVID-19 test kits are salvageable



At the West Tampa Community Resource Center site, no appointments are needed for most of the services. Residents wanting monoclonal antibody therapy treatment must make an appointment. Residents can make an appointment at patientportalfl.com.



Children ages 5 to 11 who are accompanied by their parent or legal guardian can receive the COVID-19 Pfizer pediatric vaccine at the West Tampa Community Resource Center site. The child must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to verbally confirm the child's age.

RELATED: Hospitals see spike in pediatric COVID-19 cases

For all services, proof of medical insurance is recommended and should be presented at the time of the visit. People without medical insurance will still be tested, vaccinated, or receive monoclonal antibody therapy treatment for free.

The city of Tampa has also opened a COVID-19 testing location at Al Lopez Park, located at 4602 North Himes Avenue and one at Al Barnes Park, located at 3101 East 21st Avenue. Both are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app