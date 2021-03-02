Hillsborough County opens vaccination site just for health care workers

Starting Wednesday, Hillsborough County health care workers will get their own dedicated COVID-19 vaccination site at the Ed Radice Sports Complex in Tampa.

Vaccines will be by appointment only for health care workers with direct patient contact in Hillsborough County.

To book an appointment, head to patientportalfl.com to create a CDR Health Pro account. Once an account has been created, you’ll be able to enter the health care worker code: RADICE03 to see available appointments at the Ed Radice site.

Eligible health care workers include physicians, nurses, front office staff, home health care providers, therapists, dental office staff, pharmacists, food services staff, and more.

Proof of eligibility is required and will be strictly enforced at the site. Hillsborough County lists the following documents as acceptable proof of eligibility:

Organizational identification card

Medical license

Paystub showing employment at a health care organization

W-2 IRS form showing the health care organization as the employer

An employment verification letter on official letterhead

Ed Radice Sports Complex is located at 14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa, FL 33626.



For eligibility questions, email DOHHillsboroughPHP@flhealth.gov.

