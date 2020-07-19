Hillsborough County parents have until midnight Sunday to decide how their child returns to school

School will look very different for students returning this year and Hillsborough County parents have until midnight on Sunday to decide how their child will learn.

“Adjusting to staying at home is not as hard for me because I do a lot of stuff online, especially school work over the summer online,” said Emmit Allen, a sophomore at Plant High School.

The school district is offering three options for parents, which include e-learning, virtual classrooms or coming to the brick and mortar schools.

“We understand the power in choice and we want to be able to make certain we support every learner regardless of where they are,” explained Addison Davis, superintendent of Hillsborough County schools.

Coming back in person means adjusting to major changes. Part of the superintendent’s proposed reopening plan includes requiring everyone to a mask.

Lunches will be socially distanced or even eaten in classrooms.

There will be limited furniture and spaced out desks and no more pep rallies or assemblies.

Some parents tell us their child learns best in-person, while others want to keep their kids home until COVID-19 cases go down and stay down.

“We would only hope to let students, faculty, everybody back into the school when it is safe not by any executive mandate timetable but only when we see a downward decline of the daily rates,” said parent Meredith Kamprath.

The superintendent also suggested a two-week delay to the school year, which means classes would start on August 24.

Parents, along with school board members, have a lot to consider and some view online classes as the best option for now.

“I want there to be a robust e-learning system that is a priority for this district and other options are secondary,” said Cindy Stuart, Hillsborough County School Board member.