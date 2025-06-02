Hillsborough County schools face state pressure over books under review

The Brief Hillsborough County’s superintendent is meeting with state officials this week over demands to ban certain school library books. Florida's attorney general and education commissioner said the district hasn’t removed "inappropriate" books fast enough. The school board hasn’t voted on the matter, but hundreds of books are now under review.



Hillsborough County School Superintendent Van Ayres is scheduled to meet with Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz in Miami on Wednesday.

What we know:

The meeting follows a letter from Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier demanding the "immediate removal" of what he called "patently pornographic" books from school libraries.

In response, the school district has launched a new review of potentially hundreds of titles, a process that could cost up to $500,000, according to board members.

No official vote was taken at Tuesday night’s school board meeting, but emotions ran high as members and parents debated the direction of the district’s approach to book removals.

What they're saying:

Parents for the ban said the action by state officials have been a long time coming.

"It's just been a complete failure to protect kids. So that's what we've been fighting," said one Moms for Liberty parent. "I’ve been to probably 35 meetings and there has been zero progress in Hillsborough County."

Another parent said, "Hopefully now, our state education commissioner will hold them accountable and let them explain why they haven't been following the laws."

The other side:

Critics of the book bans argue that many of the targeted titles are not only appropriate but also vital for students from marginalized communities.

"I feel like they’re highlighting the worst-case scenarios," said Hillsborough parent Gianny Hunt. "Maybe that is reality for some kids. Maybe it speaks to a child who’s experiencing something like that."

Hunt added that some of the books flagged for removal include stories about race, immigration, and military service — narratives she says resonate with many students.

The Source: This article is based on reporting from a Hillsborough County School Board meeting, official statements from the district and Florida state officials, and interviews with local parents and community members.

