Hillsborough County schools: Summer upgrades bring $60 million in facility repairs

The Brief Hillsborough County Public Schools is launching nearly $60 million in facility upgrades at campuses across the area this summer. Many of the infrastructure projects focus on replacing aging HVAC systems, including an $8.5 million air conditioning overhaul at Steinbrenner High School. District leaders note the improvements are funded through a voter-approved half-cent sales tax that has generated substantial infrastructure revenue since 2018.



Hillsborough County Public Schools is launching nearly $60 million in campus upgrades this summer, focusing heavily on replacing aging air conditioning systems and reviving facilities across the district.

School leaders note that the extensive summer work relies entirely on the half-cent sales tax revenue originally approved by voters for capital improvements.

Steinbrenner High School AC overhaul

What we know:

The largest single project underway is an $8.5 million HVAC renovation at Steinbrenner High School, which includes installing a 150-ton chiller, 15 air handling units and upgraded ductwork.

"I think you all know how oppressively hot it is outside right now, so absolutely having an air condition that's going to be consistent and reliable and keep our students and staff cool and safe is something that I'm really looking forward to," said Steinbrenner High School Principal Tiffany Ewell.

Funding background and safety extensions

The backstory:

The revenue generated from the 2018 half-cent sales tax is legally restricted to infrastructure and facility projects, such as security enhancements and athletic fields.

"It's about safety, it's about vestibules at schools, it's all about cameras in schools. And the buzzer system you go to each one of your schools and see. Everything from that to the athletic fields and your kids play a football game on a Friday night on those new turf fields. Those are all things that were enabled by the half penny," said Hillsborough County Schools Deputy Superintendent Chris Farkas.

Independent citizen financial oversight

Why you should care:

A dedicated citizen oversight committee closely monitors how the sales tax revenue is distributed to ensure complete financial transparency for local taxpayers.

"So the taxpayers should feel secured and relieved that the money is being watched," said Jose Valiente, chair of the Citizen's Oversight Committee.

Long term construction metrics

By the numbers:

The sales tax program has generated a total of $1.3 billion in capital revenue since 2018.

Over the past eight years, 900 infrastructure projects have been completed across the school district, and 1,700 additional facility projects have already been identified for attention over the next decade.

Ballot updates for voters

What's next:

The Hillsborough County School Board voted in May to place a measure on the upcoming November ballot asking residents to extend the half-cent sales tax for another 10 years.