Detectives investigate 4 separate armed robberies targeting mail carriers in Hillsborough County

Recent armed robberies targeting mail carriers in Hillsborough County have postal workers on alert, the president of the letter carriers' union said Tuesday.

Detectives are investigating four cases in which mail carriers were robbed at gunpoint, all happening between August 23 and September 21. Earlier this month, Hillsborough deputies arrested Jordan Murray and Jordan Brown in connection with one of the crimes in East Tampa.

Tampa police, meanwhile, tracked down a car believed to be involved with a robbery in South Tampa on West Estrella Street, but they have not made an arrest in the case.

Tampa police say this security camera image shows the car driven by the armed robber. Detectives found the vehicle but not the criminal.

The other two cases happened in Brandon and Temple Terrace.

"Twenty-five years in the Postal Service, I never had to concern myself with this, but this is a reality of today," said Brian Obst, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers in Hillsborough County. "There's a grave concern that we have because, of course, anybody that gets accosted with a gun, it's a scary situation. It's a traumatic situation. And my carriers out on the street, I don't like to see this happening."

A TPD spokesperson told FOX 13 that law enforcement agencies are working together to determine if the cases are connected.

These incidents are the latest in a rise in crimes targeting postal workers across the country. According to the Postal Service, robberies targeting mail carriers increased 78 percent in 2022.

In response to a request for comment, the Postal Inspector in Hillsborough County, Damien Kraebel, released the following statement:

"Ensuring the safety of Postal employees is the core mission of the Postal Inspection Service. We will continue to partner with federal, state, and local authorities to enforce the laws and bring criminals to justice. The Postal Service and Postal Inspection Service will also continue to adapt to evolving security threats and implement expanded measures to safeguard Postal employees and preserve the security of the mail that Postal Service customers expect and deserve."

"To that end, we are expanding the Project Safe Delivery crime prevention initiative to protect Postal employees and facilities, prevent mail and package theft, and enforce the law against individuals who perpetrate crimes against Postal employees or engage in mail and package theft. We appreciate the public’s help in reporting suspicious activity, and in calling 911 if they see a Postal employee in danger. The Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone who has robbed or attempted to rob a letter carrier. Robbery investigations receive the highest level of response and attention. Postal Inspectors work closely with federal prosecutors to seek the highest possible sentence upon conviction. Armed robbery of a postal employee is a violation of Title 18, U.S. Code Section 2114, and is punishable by up to 25 years in federal prison."