$40k raised for Hillsborough County deputies seriously injured in crash: Sheriff

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced the community has raised $40,000 for two deputies who were seriously injured in a crash earlier in November.

According to Chronister, he will present Corporal Carlos Brito and Deputy Manny Santos each with a check for $20,000 in recognition of their dedication and sacrifice.

The two deputies sustained serious injuries and had to undergo multiple surgeries after a man intentionally rammed his car into them in Brandon. While HCSO reported they are paying for the two deputies' medical expenses, they said their path to recovery is 'long and challenging.'

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

"The outpouring of support from our community leaves me humbled and grateful," Chronister said. "At this time, the focus for Corporal Brito and Deputy Santos should be solely on their recovery. This contribution significantly alleviates the financial burden that accompanies their injuries, providing a much-needed respite to their families during the holiday season."

It serves as a powerful reminder that in times of need, our community comes together with unity and compassion, lightening the load our brave deputies carry as they strive towards complete healing."

Ralph Bouzy was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer in connection to the crash.

"Everybody talks about the community helping and being involved and loving the sheriff's office, but it's not until it happens to you that you actually feel the full force of the community and how it is important and how they care for us," Corporal Brito said.