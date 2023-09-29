Undercover operation leads to arrest of 4 men on child pornography, drug charges in Hillsborough County

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested four men for child pornography and drug-related charges as a result of a months-long undercover operation, the department announced Friday.

According to HCSO, Operation "Peer-to-Prison" led to the arrest of three suspects with hundreds of images and videos of child pornography and one man for drug-related charges.

"Our efforts will not cease safeguarding Hillsborough County from those who perpetrate these crimes against children. We stand firmly in our commitment to protect our community," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We will relentlessly chase down those who threaten our children and ensure that they face the consequences of their actions."

Detectives from the sheriff's office's Special Victims Section, Internet Predator Unit, and Human Trafficking Section led the effort, leading to the arrest of the following men:

Brandon Wiseman 100 counts of Possession of Child Pornography (10 or More Images and Content of Images) 100 counts of In-State Transmission of Child Pornography by Electronic Device One count of Tampering with Physical Evidence

Allen Wright 100 counts of Possession of Child Pornography (10 or More Images and Content of Images) 100 counts of In-State Transmission of Child Pornography by Electronic Device

Photos courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Carson Moore Jr 100 counts of Possession of Child Pornography (10 or More Images and Content of Images) 11 counts of Film, Distribute, or Possess Image or Video of Sexual Activity with an Animal Two counts of In-State Transmission of Child Pornography by Electronic Device

Matthew Williamson One count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine One count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

