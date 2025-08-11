Hillsborough County students head back to school: Here’s what to know

The Brief Hillsborough County students went back to school on Monday. The Tampa Police Department installed school zone speed cameras at 13 campuses across the city. Florida law now bans elementary and middle schoolers from using cellphones during school hours.



Nearly a quarter of a million students and teachers are back to school in Hillsborough County. As the new year gets underway, there are new rules and policies school officials and Tampa police want everyone to know about.

More Speed Cameras :

The Tampa Police Department installed school zone speed cameras at 13 campuses across the city.

Drivers going more than 10 mph above the posted speed limit while the cameras are in operation will be sent a $100 fine.

READ: New rules for drivers in school zones around Tampa Bay

The cameras will run throughout the entire school day. They start 30 minutes before arrival for school breakfast and remain on until 30 minutes past the final bell.

Chief Bercaw says a warning period will give drivers a chance to get used to the new system then, beginning September 10, notices will be sent to drivers who are in violation.

Click here to learn more and to see which schools have the cameras.

READ: Shortage of teachers, bus drivers pose challenge ahead of school year in Hillsborough County

New Cellphone Policy:

Florida law now bans elementary and middle schoolers from using cellphones during school hours. With limited exceptions, phones must be turned off and put away.

High school students can use cellphones in between classes or if a teacher permits, provided the school doesn’t have a stricter policy already in place.

New app for parents:

Hillsborough County parents can now monitor their child's attendance and performance through an app.

The Hillsborough County School District is rolling out the new HCPS Focus Portal. The app promises to give parents real-time notifications on attendance, class schedules, course and test history, and information about event and athletic schedules, academic calendars, and district news.

Online Safety :

While parents are getting an assist on monitoring how their student is doing in school, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw says he wants parents to keep a close eye on what their child is doing online when they’re not in school.

"It’s OK to pick up your child’s phone and look at it. We need that extra help to keep our kids safe both in the online world and in the school world."

READ: Sen. Ashley Moody, Linda McMahon highlight 'school choice expansion wins' at Tampa news conference

Chief Bercaw says online bullying, harassment, or threats won’t be tolerated. He encourages parents to get to know their school resource officers and talk with their kids about the consequences of threats made either in person or online.

Last year, Chief Bercaw says online threats shot up 50 percent and arrests did too.