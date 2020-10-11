Hillsborough County superintendent to self-quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19

Addison Davis, superintendent of Hillsborough County announced he will self-quarantine evening after being exposed to COVID-19.

Davis made the announcement on Twitter Sunday evening.

The superintendent said he was notified to self-quarantine because he was exposed to an individual who tested positive for the virus.

In the tweet, Davis said he tested negative on a rapid test and a laboratory test in the past 24 hours. He went on to say that he will follow the locally established protocol and will quarantine for 14 days from the last time he was around the COVID-19 positive individual.

RELATED Appeals court sides with state in school reopening fight

Davis says he will be working remotely while in quarantine.

Advertisement

MAP: Florida coronavirus cases by county

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map