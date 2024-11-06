Hillsborough, Pinellas County teachers to get pay bump as voters approve millage increases

Teachers in two Tampa Bay school districts are going to get a bump in their paychecks after voters in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties approved referendums to boost educator salaries.

Hillsborough County voters said "yes" to a one millage increase on their property taxes. The revenue would raise teachers’ salaries by $6,000, while giving support staff a $3,000 increase.

"I want to work for the kids, so knowing that I'll be able to be compensated in a way that I can provide for myself and my family is really important," explained Emma Murray, an assistant principal at West Tampa Elementary School. "Having this additional money that we can provide people is really going to help increase the people who are applying and hopefully the quality of the teachers as well."

An additional millage would cost homeowners $1 for every $1,000 of assessed taxable value.

Hillsborough County administrators have complained that the district is losing teachers to surrounding districts that pay more, like Pinellas County, which has had a half-millage for education funding in place since 2004.

Pinellas County voters agreed to raise that to a full millage on Nov. 5. As a result, teachers will see an additional $11,000 a year, while support staff will receive about a $3,000 bump.

Pinellas County Superintendent Kevin Hendrick says this type of community support will benefit every county in the Bay Area.

"It just ups the game in terms of quality of teaching. Teachers will want to come to the Tampa Bay area because they're compensated well and because the voters value that," Hendrick said, pointing out districts like Hernando , Manatee , Pasco , and Sarasota all have millages to fund education. "You can have beautiful schools. The buses can be on time. You can have turf, athletic fields, and shiny new objects for technology. But if your child's teacher is no good, none of that matters."

The pay raises in Hillsborough County will go into effect in 2026.

In Pinellas County, they'll take effect for the 2025-26 school year, the district said.

