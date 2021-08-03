Hillsborough County to temporarily resume COVID-19 testing

Hillsborough County announced Tuesday it will temporarily open two free, walk-in COVID-19 testing sites as case numbers – and the need for testing – rises across the state.

The county says it will have 500 tests available per day, starting Saturday, August 7 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The primary form of testing will be done by rapid test, but PCR tests will be available upon request.

The COVID test sites, Palm River Park Community Center at 725 S. 58th St. in Tampa, and 1101 E. 139th Ave. in Tampa, will be open seven days a week.

MORE: Nearly 51,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Florida over 3-day period

The county says testing will be on a first-come, first-served basis at the indoor facilities. Appointments are not needed and the tests are free.

To get a test at one of the two locations, the county says individuals will need a photo ID with their name and date of birth. Masks will be required.

Testing is also available at pharmacies and other private businesses around Hillsborough County and Florida. To find another testing location, visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/testing-sites/?display_map.

For information about the two new testing sites in Hillsborough County, visit https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/residents/public-safety/emergency-management/stay-safe/getting-tested.

Advertisement

Residents without digital access may call the county's main information line at 813-272-5900.

